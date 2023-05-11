Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.63. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 493 shares traded.
Intchains Group Stock Performance
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
