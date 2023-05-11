Insider Buying: SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director Keith Edward Whaley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,953.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

