Insider Buying: SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director Keith Edward Whaley acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,953.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SmartFinancial Stock Performance
Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
SmartFinancial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.
Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
SmartFinancial Company Profile
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
Further Reading
