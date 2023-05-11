Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.27. Under Armour shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1,559,073 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,579,000 after acquiring an additional 281,621 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 292.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

