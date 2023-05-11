LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.73. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.