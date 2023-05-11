LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $7.51

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.73. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 187 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.