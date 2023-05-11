Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.64. Fisker shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4,533,939 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Get Fisker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fisker

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,490,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 4,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.