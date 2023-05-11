Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $43.21

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.21, but opened at $40.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 282,010 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YINN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $912,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

