Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $27.37

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $28.50. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on TARO. StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 4.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.64.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
