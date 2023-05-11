Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Up to $27.37

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $28.50. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TARO. StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 81,372 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

