Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $16.92. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 1,076,409 shares changing hands.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.82.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 1,226.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.