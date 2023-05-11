Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $16.92. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 1,076,409 shares changing hands.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 1,226.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after buying an additional 279,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

