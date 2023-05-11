Ball Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,206 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average volume of 1,283 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $75.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

