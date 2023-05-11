Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.



