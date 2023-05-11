Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.24. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 101,681 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

