Christine H. H. Camp Buys 3,191 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CPF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10.
Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.
Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Central Pacific Financial
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.