Piper Sandler Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

