Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $23.42

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $21.33. Certara shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 574,116 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 232.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Insider Activity

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Certara’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.