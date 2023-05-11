Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $17.73.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,382.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,684 shares of company stock worth $1,055,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

