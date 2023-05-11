Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $21.87

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $22.50. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 13,906 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $199,753.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at $43,569,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,862 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

