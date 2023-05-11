William Bobbora Purchases 2,100 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider William Bobbora acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,455.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,557 shares in the company, valued at $305,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, William Bobbora acquired 900 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $14,544.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, William Bobbora acquired 1,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $17,920.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $205.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.