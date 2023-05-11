Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.71. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 33,164 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 227,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

