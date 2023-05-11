Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 37,455 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.