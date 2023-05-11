Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,933.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,333 shares of company stock worth $54,019,455. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

