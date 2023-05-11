Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,512 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

