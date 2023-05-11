Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,146,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nikola were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 992,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,902,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 363,029 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $505.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

