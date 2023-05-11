California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.75 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.