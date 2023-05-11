Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,584 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.40% of MFA Financial worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 158,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -129.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

