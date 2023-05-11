Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,385 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

