Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $108.77 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

