BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $105,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MYI opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.