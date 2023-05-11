Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 37,056 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $65.17.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

