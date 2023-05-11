Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,070 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.