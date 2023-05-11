California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,533 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,086,000 after acquiring an additional 174,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.52.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

