Swiss National Bank Sells 161,384 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,384 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Vistra worth $35,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 89,458 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.23%.

In other news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

