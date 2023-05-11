Swiss National Bank Has $35.91 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $35,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

