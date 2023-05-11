California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 548,387 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,387 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coupang were worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,261,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 511,852 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Coupang by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 760,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 609,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.02.

CPNG opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

