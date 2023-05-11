California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,685 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $26,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $169.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.93 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

