RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $25,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $136.79 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

