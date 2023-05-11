Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.95

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 96156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $542.79 million, a P/E ratio of -35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -127.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.