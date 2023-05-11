Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Graco worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $3,433,404 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Graco



Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

