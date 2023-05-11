California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,645 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Royal Gold worth $26,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

RGLD stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

