UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Barclays boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.16 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

