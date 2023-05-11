Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 2057807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

See Also

