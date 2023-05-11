California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,011 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $28,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

