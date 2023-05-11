California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,693 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Kimco Realty worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

KIM stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.