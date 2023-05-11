Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

