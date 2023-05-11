Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

