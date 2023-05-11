Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $15,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.2 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.