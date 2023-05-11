Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.89

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 118465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARKO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arko Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $841.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

