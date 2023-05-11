WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $89,562.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 194,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,935.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHF. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.