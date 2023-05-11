Barclays Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $130.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

