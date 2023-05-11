3M (NYSE:MMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

3M has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. 3M has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 3M to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

