Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 6th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

